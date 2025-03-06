KUWAIT: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) and the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) signed a strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft Corporation to speed up the digital transformation and enhance the artificial intelligence (AI) applications in Kuwait.

The deal will help transform the country into a regional AI center in keeping with Kuwait Vision 2035, Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Saud Abdul-Aziz Al-Omar said at press conference following the signing ceremony on Wednesday.

"It translates into action the wise instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah under careful supervision by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah," the minister noted.

The partnership marks a milestone in leveraging the AI applications in Kuwait to support the government drive for economic diversification, and promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship.

It will contribute to rehabilitation of the national workforce, build their capacity in information technology and make them better qualified to assuming leading positions, Al-Omar pointed out.

The deal envisages launching AI data center, an integrated AI system, center for promoting the digital economy and state service, and center for excellence in cloud auditing.

"The government will provide the civil servants with access to the Microsoft 365 Copilot, thus making Kuwait one of the first countries in the region using these solutions which contribute to enhancement of productivity and improvement of the state services," the minister went on.

Al-Omar noted that the launching of cloud auditing centers, the improvement of the digital infrastructure, and fast access to Microsoft services are key factors for attracting global investors and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in Kuwait.

On his part, Samer Abu-Ltaif, Microsoft's corporate vice-president for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMA) area, said the partnership will Kuwait will help improve the digital infrastructure of Kuwait, and contribute to economic prosperity and sustainability.

Microsoft is committed to upgrading the cloud infrastructure of Kuwait and helping the state institutions promote innovation and investment, he affirmed.

The Corporation will work with the Kuwaiti government for launching the Cybersphere initiative aiming to enhance cybersecurity at the government sector and guard against cyberattacks, he added. (end) ad.as.gb

