AMMAN — Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong on Thursday underscored the vital role of journalists and media in boosting Jordan-China relations and advancing shared goals for a prosperous future.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Chinese embassy in Amman to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with Jordanian and Chinese media professionals, the ambassador said, “We look forward to enhancing media cooperation between our two countries, particularly through new avenues in digital media, artificial intelligence, empowerment, and training.”

He stressed that under the strategic guidance of both countries’ leaderships, Sino-Jordanian cooperation has continued to grow steadily in sectors such as economy, trade, investment, energy, education and culture, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ambassador also pointed to milestones including the signing of a cooperation memorandum under the Belt and Road Initiative, the completion of the Al Salt/Al Ardah Road rehabilitation project through a Chinese grant, Chinese investments in Jordan’s ceramics and garment industries, and the hosting of cultural performances in the Kingdom.

He also noted that many young Jordanians and Chinese have pursued their dreams in each other’s countries, with frequent business exchanges further deepening ties.

Quoting Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent remarks to international business leaders in Beijing, the ambassador said, “Confidence in China is confidence in the future, and investing in China is investing in the future.”

He added that China plans to introduce further facilitative and preferential measures for investors, tourists, and foreign students, reinforcing the bridge of mutual benefit between the two nations.

Turning to political matters, the ambassador reaffirmed the alignment of Chinese and Jordanian stances on key regional and international issues, particularly the Palestinian cause.

The diplomat also said that China firmly supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, stressing that the two-state solution remains the only viable path forward. He also rejected forced displacement or any resolution that compromises the interests of other nations.

“We are working together to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he stated, calling for “greater unity and solidarity among regional countries to take charge of their own future.

