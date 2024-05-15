Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, appoints Yasser Ahmed as the Vice President of Buildings for the Gulf Cluster.

With over fifteen years of experience in digitization, automation, and decarbonization, Ahmed brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.

As the Vice President of Buildings, Ahmed will lead Schneider Electric's transformation with building end-users in real estate, hospitality, healthcare, retail, and smart communities.

He will focus on building a trusted advisor relationship to create long-term customer value by leveraging technology that makes building portfolios, assets, and spaces more sustainable, efficient, resilient, and people-centric.

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric, commented: "Over fifteen years, Yasser has navigated through various business roles across the region and has a proven track record of accelerating growth and strong customer relationships. He will continue to be instrumental in driving Schneider Electric's initiatives in the region, especially for the built environment.”

The World Economic Forum has determined that 40% of worldwide carbon emissions originate from buildings and infrastructure. In alignment with the UAE government's ambitious objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the imperative of developing net-zero buildings becomes increasingly pronounced.

Ahmed's leadership will be instrumental in driving Schneider Electric's contribution to this pivotal goal, marking a crucial step toward realizing the nation's sustainability objectives.