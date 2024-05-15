Procter & Gamble has announced the appointment of Kareem Yassin as Vice President and General Manager for P&G Egypt. Previously, Kareem was leading the company’s sales organization in the country.

Kareem is an alumnus of the American University in Cairo, graduated in 2005 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. He has started his journey in P&G 18 years ago as a Sales Section Manager and since then has assumed local and regional responsibilities in the sales & commercial organization in Egypt, UAE and Saudi managing more than 15 countries in the Middle East & Africa. Throughout his journey he has worked on every category operating within this region. Under his leadership the organization has managed to create top-line revenue along with growth of both shares & margins

Kareem is also known for his passion to elevate the company’s focus to be a ‘Force for Good, Force for Growth.’ He is a strong believer & supporter for gender equality, diversity & inclusion. And is well known for his support for community work. He also has huge passion for mentoring young talents, believing that people come first within his organization.

The appointment of Kareem is in line with the creation of a new market operations unit for Africa that brings together our current North Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa operations to deliver continued expansion across Africa. Our strategy is to create a one Africa organization that drives sustainable top and bottom-line growth by delivering irresistibly superior products to Egyptian and African consumers.

P&G started operating in Egypt close to 40 years ago. Today P&G has 2 manufacturing plants that serve Egyptian consumers as well as export to more than 35 countries in the region, a Middle East & Africa Planning Service Center, and the Egypt Business Headquarters. These operations employ more than 1300 of Egypt’s finest men and women.

-Ends-

Media Contact – Further Information, Photos & Interviews:

Leenah Faheid, Media & Communication Director, P&G Egypt

Faheid.la@pg.com

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. P&G started manufacturing in Egypt close to 40 years ago. Today, P&G Egypt has two large manufacturing sites in 6th of October city. On top of the Middle East and Africa Planning Service Center and the Egypt Business Office.

Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.