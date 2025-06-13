Arab Finance: The US International Trade Commission announced a preliminary anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigation into imports of steel concrete reinforcing bars (rebar) from Egypt, Algeria, Bulgaria, and Vietnam.

Unless the Department of Commerce extends the time for initiation, the commission shall issue a preliminary determination by July 21st on whether Egyptian and other mentioned countries materially injured or threatened the US industry.

The commission will also have to present its views to the commerce within five business days thereafter, or by July 28th, 2025.