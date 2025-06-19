Dubai – GTN, a global fintech redefining investing and trading for all, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Lester as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Middle East. Jon's appointment is particularly timely and underscores GTN's commitment to operational excellence and robust back-office support as the company continues its significant growth trajectory in the region and globally.

His extensive background includes over 30 years in financial services, with significant experience as a COO across multiple continents. Jon is a Chartered Accountant and has a proven track record in governing and managing infrastructure for global businesses, overseeing FSRA, FCA, CySEC and FINRA-regulated entities, and managing complex integrations and operational remediations across diverse markets.

In his new role, Jon will have primary responsibility for managing the back-office functions of Risk, Middle Office and Operations. He will be crucial in ensuring that services are provided to internal and external stakeholders and that business operations are carried out in full compliance with relevant regulations and risk protocols. As COO, Jon will also collaborate extensively with the region’s CEO to set goals and drive the firm's business and operational strategy.

Commenting on his appointment, Damian Bunce, CEO for the Middle East, said, "I am excited to welcome Jon to the management team in Dubai. Jon has decades of experience in the finance sector, having managed complex organisations and structures all over the world. At a time of exceptional growth, we need to ensure our organisation runs smoothly, implements best practices so that our client user experience is the best in the industry."

"I am delighted to be joining GTN at such a pivotal time for the company. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our operational capabilities further, ensure seamless service delivery for our clients, and contribute to the continued growth and success of GTN across the Middle East," Jon commented on his appointment.

About GTN



GTN is a global fintech holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licences in multiple jurisdictions through its subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all.

Spread across 14 countries, GTN brings together a talented team of over 500 professionals united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all.

GTN is backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Group, one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.