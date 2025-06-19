Badwa obtains CMA license and opens new Riyadh office

DUBAI, UAE – Badwa Capital, a leading investment bank and investment firm focused on the Middle East, today announced the appointment of Ahmad Ismail as Head of Capital Solutions, a key practice within the firm’s expanding investment banking division. Mr. Ismail joins Badwa after more than 11 years at Moelis & Company, bringing with him a proven track record of transaction execution.

With Mr. Ismail's appointment, Badwa will complement its strong M&A practice with additional capital markets capabilities, including independent financial advisory for IPOs and capital structure optimization transactions in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, leveraging the firm’s established regulated presence in both markets. Badwa recently opened its Riyadh office and received a license from Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ahmad to Badwa as we expand our capital solutions capabilities and continue delivering extraordinary global talent and unsurpassed regional expertise to our clients,” said Fawzi Jumean, Chairman and Partner at Badwa. "Ahmad's deep experience and leadership will help us capitalize on strong markets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This move reinforces our commitment to providing holistic financial solutions across the entire capital structure."

In addition to its investment banking business, Badwa continues to expand its growth equity investments business, partnering with entrepreneurs in building innovative and sustainable enterprises.

About Badwa Capital

Founded 15 years ago, Badwa is a leading investment bank and investment firm focused on the Middle East. As an advisor, Badwa Capital helps clients achieve their business and financial objectives through strategic and transformative transactions. The firm’s professionals combine world-class execution capabilities with unmatched regional insight to deliver thoughtful and independent advice through all phases of strategic and complex transactions. As an investor, Badwa partners with entrepreneurs in the GCC, supporting them as they build innovative, profitable and sustainable businesses. With offices in Dubai and Riyadh, Badwa is licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority. Additional information on Badwa Capital may be found at www.badwacapital.com.