Cairo, Egypt - Giza Palace Hotel & Spa, the newest icon redefining luxury hospitality in Cairo and a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Fuchs as its new General Manager.

A globally recognized hospitality leader, Fuchs brings over 25 years of international expertise across the UAE, Europe, and Asia. Renowned for repositioning flagship properties and delivering award-winning guest experiences, his appointment marks a strategic milestone in Giza Palace’s global expansion and brand elevation.

Throughout his career, Fuchs has held leadership roles at some of the world’s most acclaimed properties.

At Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, he guided the hotel to numerous international accolades and solidified its reputation as one of the UAE’s premier luxury destinations. At AYANA Resort and Spa Bali, he oversaw one of Asia’s most celebrated luxury resorts, enhancing its global prestige through elevated service standards and visionary operational leadership.

He most recently served as General Manager of InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, following notable tenures with The Ritz-Carlton and InterContinental Hotels Group. His contributions to the industry have earned him titles such as “General Manager of the Year: Resort” at the 2024 Hotelier Middle East Awards and “Best General Manager - Hospitality” at the World GM Awards 2024.

Widely respected for his guest-first mindset and inclusive leadership style, Fuchs has a proven track record of building high-performance cultures and positioning properties as industry benchmarks.

Under his leadership, Giza Palace Hotel & Spa will continue to expand its visibility while honoring Egypt’s cultural heritage through a modern, refined lens.

“Excellence is not a skill. Excellence is an attitude,” says Stefan Fuchs. At Giza Palace, his vision is to craft a hospitality experience where heritage, design, and service seamlessly converge to offer guests a sense of place that is both timeless and extraordinary.

About Giza Palace Hotel & Spa

Part of The Leading Hotels of the World and developed by Travco Group, Giza Palace Hotel & Spa is Egypt’s newest luxury landmark, a refined hospitality destination that bridges timeless Egyptian heritage with modern sophistication. Located in the heart of Cairo, the hotel features elegantly appointed rooms and suites, world-class dining led by Michelin-starred talent, expansive wellness facilities, and bespoke cultural experiences. Giza Palace Hotel & Spa sets a new benchmark for excellence in the region, redefining what it means to experience Cairo in style.

