Riyadh Saudi Arabia: Expo 2030 Riyadh Company (ERC) has announced the appointment of Talal H. AlMarri as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). ERC, a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, responsible for the development and operations of Expo 2030 Riyadh.

As CEO of ERC, AlMarri will spearhead the company’s delivery of Expo 2030 Riyadh— one of the most anticipated global events of the decade.

Expo 2030 Riyadh will serve as a platform for global collaboration, bringing together nations to address humanity’s most pressing challenges through innovation and technology. Additionally, the event will act as a catalyst for economic growth, creating new opportunities for Saudi Arabia and the wider global community.

Across his career, AlMarri has a proven track record in stakeholder engagement and operational excellence. At Aramco, he held various leadership roles, including President and CEO of Aramco Europe, Senior Vice President of Community services and Senior Vice President of Industrial Services. As President and CEO of Aramco Europe, he led initiatives to increase digital transformation efforts and managed European investments. He held postings in London and Seoul during his tenure.

With his extensive experience in spearheading large-scale initiatives and driving innovation, AlMarri will play a pivotal role in steering the company’s efforts to ensure that Expo 2030 Riyadh becomes a landmark event and will play a key role in showcasing Saudi Arabia’s ambitions and progress, in alignment with Vision 2030.

The establishment of ERC aligns with PIF’s strategic mandate to achieve economic impact for Saudi Arabia while securing sustainable returns. PIF leads the development of transformative landmark real estate initiatives across Saudi Arabia, which drive economic transformation and diversification, advancing urban innovation and enhancing quality of life. ERC will benefit from PIF’s diverse local and global ecosystem.