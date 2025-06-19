Oumayma Tabet will assume leadership of the region in January 2026 and Antoine de Riedmatten will remain connected to the company through the Middle East and India Regional Board

The transition guarantees continuity and drive while retaining close ties with regional clients and partners

Expanded production plant in Barcelona, Spain, triples capacity to meet growing demand from the Middle East region

Barcelona - Spanish fragrance house Eurofragance announces a strategic leadership change in the Middle East in the running of the Gulf region, a key market for the business, with the appointment of Oumayma Tabet as the new General Manager for the region, effective January 2026.

Antoine de Riedmatten, who has held this role for over a decade, will step down from operational duties while remaining actively involved with the company as a member of the Middle East and India Regional Board. The leadership of the region will now be structured under two distinct geographical areas: India, led by General Manager Mayur Kapse, and Middle East, under the leadership of Oumayma Tabet.

“This step allows us to consolidate a new phase in our regionalization strategy with solid foundations and a renewed approach. I am proud to remain linked to this extraordinary region from a new perspective, and to accompany Oumayma, whose talent, vision and knowledge of the market are unquestionable,” says Antoine de Riedmatten. Since his arrival at Eurofragance in 2014, Antoine has been a key figure in the professionalization and internationalization of the company. His career highlights include the creation and establishment of Eurofragance’s Creative Center and regional headquarters in Dubai.

This leadership transition coincides with the recent inauguration of the company’s expanded manufacturing site in Spain. A €10 million investment has allowed Eurofragance to triple its production capacity, enhancing its ability to respond to increasing demand from the Middle East with greater agility, efficiency, and customization.

“Expanding our capacity in Spain directly supports our commitment to the Middle East, a region that continues to inspire us and drive our innovation,” said Clara Mena, Chief Operations Officer at Eurofragance. “The site now represents half of our global production and is designed to respond to the scale and sophistication of market needs.”

The upgraded plant integrates advanced robotics engineering, automating 80% of production processes and includes sustainability features such as solar panels supplying over one-third of its energy consumption. It also offers improved ergonomics and workspaces for enhanced employee well-being.

These changes are part of the process of strengthening Eurofragance's business in the Middle East, which experienced extraordinary growth in 2024.

In response to this favorable, but also highly competitive and fast-evolving environment, the company has restructured its regional board. This organizational shift is designed to support the company’s sustained growth alongside clients and to implement Eurofragance’s global strategies with relevance and agility.

A strategic vision with a customer-first focus

The appointment of Oumayma Tabet as the new head of the Middle East marks a new chapter for Eurofragance, reinforcing its commitment to internal talent, strategic continuity and client-centered leadership. With over 21 years of experience in the fragrance sector, Tabet brings a blend of technical expertise, market knowledge and creative sensitivity.

Over her career she has worked in international companies such as Quest International and Mane, to name just a few. During the past two years, she has led Eurofragance’s Creative Center in Dubai, establishing the team as a regional benchmark for innovation and teamwork. Under her leadership, the company has strengthened key partnerships and fostered a high-performance culture rooted in excellence, diversity and close client engagement.

“I embrace this new challenge with great excitement and responsibility. I believe in the power of people and the strength of shared ideas. My commitment is to drive growth in the region and build solid partnerships with our clients. The key ingredients for this are innovation, sustainability and our passion for fragrance, so we can continue to make a meaningful difference,” says Tabet.

With this reorganization, Eurofragance bolsters its global growth strategy and moves forward with stronger structures and leadership fully equipped to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

About Eurofragance

Eurofragance manufactures and markets the highest quality fragrances for worldwide brands in fine perfumery, home, personal and air care. The company is a privately held B2B enterprise founded on family values in Barcelona in 1990 and currently has over 550 employees.

Driven by a passion for perfume and the entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, Eurofragance first grew in Europe and the Middle East, before taking on the Far East and the Americas. The company is now represented on five continents; runs its own plants in Spain, Singapore and Mexico; and works with manufacturing partners in China and India.

Eurofragance’s international network of Creative Centers and outstanding manufacturing capabilities enable it to create and deliver fragrances around the world. Over the years, Eurofragance has cultivated lasting relationships and has grown hand in hand with its partners.

Eurofragance is wholeheartedly invested in addressing sustainability issues and its decision-making process is built around strategic initiatives supporting this cause. The company spearheads activities around four major axes: safety, community, business ethics and resources.