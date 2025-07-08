Dubai, UAE – Microsoft is pleased to announce the appointment of Amr Kamel as General Manager, UAE, effective July 1, 2025.

A respected and seasoned executive with nearly 20 years of experience at Microsoft, Kamel brings deep regional expertise, strategic acumen, and a strong track record of delivering business transformation and innovation at scale. In his new role, he will lead Microsoft’s efforts to support the UAE’s national digital and AI priorities, foster sustainable economic growth, and empower customers, partners, and developers to realize the full potential of cloud and Artificial Intelligence.

Kamel most recently served as General Manager – Global Partner Solutions for Microsoft across Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where he was instrumental in accelerating the company’s partner ecosystem and delivering cutting-edge solutions to organizations across the region. He also led the strategic relationship between Microsoft and UAE-based AI technology holding company G42, advancing secure, trusted, and responsible AI capabilities. This partnership has delivered a first-of-its-kind sovereign cloud offering that empowers the public sector and regulated industries with tailored AI innovation while ensuring data compliance and security. Amr will continue leading the G42 relationship as part of his new remit.

Throughout his career at Microsoft, Kamel has held a series of impactful roles across the Middle East and Africa, including as Enterprise Commercial Leader for South Africa, where he transformed the enterprise business and drove significant business growth. He is known for his authentic and inclusive leadership style, commitment to people development, and passion for leveraging technology to drive lasting change.

As he takes the helm in the UAE, Kamel will continue leading Microsoft’s agenda to support the country’s ambitious digital and AI transformation journey – driving innovation, empowering organizations, and championing Microsoft’s commitment to responsible AI. His focus will include deepening the company’s longstanding partnership with the UAE government – advancing national priorities by harnessing trusted cloud and AI technologies to accelerate innovation in critical sectors such as healthcare, energy, education, and finance, while supporting the country’s strategic vision to build a knowledge-based, diversified economy beyond oil. Kamel will also drive efforts to empower the next generation of developers, entrepreneurs, and organizations, reinforcing Microsoft’s bold goal to skill one million people in the UAE with essential AI capabilities by 2027.

“I've always believed in the power of technology to unlock human potential, drive innovation, and create meaningful, lasting impact – from education and employment to economic opportunity and quality of life,” said Kamel. “It’s both a passion and a personal mission to contribute to this transformation at scale. Having called the UAE home for a number of years, I've seen firsthand the incredible digital ambition here. I’m thrilled to now lead the Microsoft UAE team at such a pivotal time, enabling our customers and partners to harness cloud and AI to support the UAE’s ambitious national agenda and deliver on Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and organization to achieve more.”

