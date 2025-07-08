El Dandachi to succeed Lana Khalaf, who served in the role since 2018 and is now appointed Public Sector Lead for Microsoft Middle East and Africa.

Doha, Qatar – Microsoft today announced the appointment of Ahmad El Dandachi as General Manager of Microsoft Qatar, effective July 1, 2025. Ahmad brings over 25 years of regional enterprise leadership to the role and succeeds Lana Khalaf, who will assume the position of Public Sector Lead for Microsoft Middle East and Africa.

In his previous role as Chief Commercial Officer – Enterprise for Microsoft’s Middle East Region, Ahmad led large-scale digital transformation projects across the GCC and played a key role in advancing Microsoft’s enterprise customer engagement. Prior to that, he was Enterprise Sales Lead for the United Arab Emirates, driving impactful strategies that supported customers on their cloud and AI adoption journeys.

As General Manager, Ahmad will continue the momentum established under Lana Khalaf’s leadership, further strengthening Microsoft’s trusted relationships across Qatar’s public and private sectors. He will continue to focus on deepening the company’s contribution to the nation’s digital future — supporting strategic priorities under Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Qatar National Development Strategy, and enabling innovation, resilience, and long-term growth through the power of cloud, AI, and cybersecurity.

“I’m honored to take on this role as Qatar continues to accelerate its digital transformation and national development agenda,” said Ahmad El Dandachi. “Over the course of my career — including two decades at Microsoft — I’ve seen firsthand how technology can unlock economic opportunity and create lasting impact. I’m excited to work alongside our customers, government stakeholders, and industry leaders to harness the full potential of cloud and AI in shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable future. With a passionate team and the strong foundation laid by Lana, we remain deeply committed to supporting Qatar’s ambition to become a global leader in digital excellence, talent development, and societal progress.”

Ahmad El Dandachi’s appointment follows Lana Khalaf’s transition to Public Sector Lead for Microsoft Middle East and Africa, where she will drive the company’s engagement with governments across the region through trusted cloud, advanced AI, and mission-critical solutions. With over 20 years of experience, Khalaf has held key leadership roles, championing digital skills development, supporting startups and entrepreneurs, and advancing national priorities in sustainability and diversity. Recognized by Forbes Middle East as one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen for two consecutive years (2024 & 2025), Khalaf is widely regarded as a leading voice for inclusive innovation and technology leadership in the region.

“Leading Microsoft Qatar was a truly transformative and fulfilling journey, I am profoundly grateful to our customers, partners and the incredible Microsoft Qatar team for the trust, collaboration, partnerships and impact we created together driving Qatar’s digital transformation agenda,” said Lana Khalaf. “This nation’s unwavering commitment to innovation has been a true source of inspiration, an amazing experience that deeply shaped me both personally and professionally, and I carry its impact with great pride as I step into this new regional role. I look forward to leveraging these invaluable experiences to empower governments and people across the Middle East and Africa — enabling them to harness technology as a catalyst for inclusive growth, innovation, resilience, and sustainable progress.”

Commenting on Lana Khalaf’s leadership, Ahmad El Dandachi added: “Lana has been a transformative leader whose vision and impact have left an enduring mark on Microsoft’s journey in Qatar. As I step into this role, I am committed to advancing that legacy — driving bold innovation and delivering meaningful outcomes for our customers and partners. I wish Lana every success in her new role, where I have no doubt, she will continue to make a powerful difference across the region.”

