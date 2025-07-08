Dubai, UAE, ZEX PR WIRE, OFZA, the UAE-born, regulator-aligned cryptocurrency exchange, has appointed Amir Tabch as Chief Executive Officer to lead OFZA through its next stage of growth and market activation.

This leadership milestone reflects OFZA’s deepening commitment to building the most trusted crypto exchange in the region—one that’s designed from day one to align with regulations, empower users, and scale without shortcuts.

A seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience across large regulated financial institutions, digital-led startups, and crypto-native platforms, Tabch brings the kind of strategic leadership that matches OFZA’s mission: to make digital asset trading safe, simple, and accessible for everyone.

“OFZA isn’t here to be the biggest. We’re here to be the most trusted,” said Tabch. “That means regulatory-first principles, real operational substance, and a platform that puts both retail and institutional users first.”

Fully licensed by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), OFZA is authorized to provide Broker-Dealer Services, Exchange Services, Management and Investment Services, and Advisory Services. The platform is built with local governance, regulatory clarity, and security-first architecture designed for long-term credibility.

The firm’s mission is to empower and educate individuals and businesses to take control of their financial future by simplifying crypto trading and removing barriers to entry. OFZA combines a secure, regulated infrastructure with an intuitive user experience and practical tools, making digital asset trading safe, simple, and accessible.

With Tabch at the helm, OFZA is not just announcing a new CEO—it’s signaling the rise of a new kind of crypto exchange: born regulated, built for trust, and ready to scale responsibly.

About OFZA

Headquartered in Dubai, OFZA is a full-service, VARA-regulated Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) that allows traders to buy, sell, and trade a wide range of digital assets. By providing a cohesive platform of innovative technology, robust security measures, and a customer-first approach, OFZA is poised to disrupt the trading experience in the Middle East region.