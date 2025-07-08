Mr. O’Connor brings 25+ years of experience and a global education vision grounded in Harrow’s core values of Courage, Honour, Humility, and Fellowship

Taaleem announces the appointment of Mr. Simon O’Connor as the Executive Principal of Harrow International UAE.

Harrow’s illustrious alumni network includes some of the most influential figures in global history, among them, Winston Churchill, the poet Lord Byron, and numerous Nobel laureates, statesmen, entrepreneurs, and change-makers. The Harrow name is synonymous with distinction, not only academically but in shaping leaders of integrity, influence, and imagination. Maro Itoje, the current captain of both the England and British & Irish Lions rugby teams is an Old Harrovian.

Taaleem’s announcement of the appointment of Mr. Simon O’Connor marks a significant milestone in the development of Harrow International School Dubai and Harrow International School Abu Dhabi, through a landmark partnership between Harrow International Schools Limited (HISL) and Taaleem. As Executive Principal, Mr. O’Connor will oversee both schools and serve as the Founding Principal of the Dubai school, helping to shape a new chapter in Harrow’s 450-year legacy of educational excellence.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience across outstanding British and international schools, Mr. O’Connor brings a deep understanding of academic excellence, innovation, and character-building education. Most recently, he served as Director of Deira International School and Chief Education Officer for the Al Futtaim Education Foundation. Under his leadership, the school received multiple accolades for digital learning, wellbeing, and inspection outcomes.

Mr. O’Connor is a former Principal of Jumeirah College and has also served as Vice President for a leading education company, overseeing the performance of British curriculum schools across the UAE. He is the founder of the Centre for Education Action Research (CEAR), a pioneering alliance of educators investigating topics including AI in education, instructional leadership, and language learning.

Educated at The King’s School, Rochester, one of England’s oldest independent schools, Mr. O’Connor went on to read History and Philosophy at the University of Wales, Cardiff, followed by a PGCE at Trinity College, Cambridge, where he was a choral scholar. He holds a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership, the National Professional Qualification for Headship (NPQH), and is currently completing a Doctorate in Education at the University of Buckingham, with a focus on organisational culture and school improvement. He also serves on the Board of COBIS, the TES Global Advisory Board, and chaired the T4 World Schools Leadership Council.

Rebecca Gray, Chief Education Officer at Taaleem, said “Mr. Simon O’Connor’s vision for the Harrow International Schools in the UAE is firmly rooted in the four timeless Harrow values: Courage, Honour, Humility, and Fellowship. These principles are not just traditions; they are enduring pillars that inform every aspect of school life, from pastoral care and academic endeavour to leadership, service, and global citizenship. Under Mr. O’Connor’s guidance, these values will be brought to life in a dynamic and inclusive way, tailored to the UAE context. His educational philosophy is rooted in these principles, and he is passionate about cultivating school cultures that inspire curiosity, purpose, and global citizenship”.

Mr. O’Connor commented “I am immensely proud to lead the launch of Harrow International UAE. We are building schools that honour Harrow’s tradition while embracing the innovation, diversity, and ambition of this extraordinary region. Our pupils will be supported, known, and challenged to become thoughtful leaders in a rapidly changing world.”

Mr. O’Connor’s appointment underscores Taaleem’s commitment to delivering world-class education, with the Harrow International Schools representing a flagship expansion into the super-premium sector. As Executive Principal, he will be instrumental in embedding Harrow’s ethos and setting the foundation for long-term success across both campuses.