Dubai – Barclays today announces the appointment of Farzad Billimoria as Head of Private Bank for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Farzad will be responsible for leading the Private Bank in the UAE, overseeing the local team and its governance, and driving the growth of the UAE business as a strategic hub for the broader Middle East region and international corridors. Based in Dubai, Farzad will join the bank on 1 July (subject to regulatory approval), reporting to Annabelle Bryde, Barclays’ Head of Private Bank International.

Farzad brings 30 years of expertise in financial services, including rich experience across Private Banking, Wealth Management and Retail Banking. Most recently, Farzad served as the Senior Executive Officer and Head of Private Bank for the UAE at HSBC where he drove the bank’s strategy in the region. During his tenure and having lived in the UAE for over two decades, Farzad led a team that established HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Branch and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). He also launched the first onshore Private Bank booking centre for HSBC in the UAE. Additionally, he managed the growth of the Non Resident Indians (NRI) business in the region and has handled some of the UAE’s largest ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) client portfolios and relationships.

“The Middle East presents significant growth opportunities for Barclays with its expanding influence on global markets and increasing wealth generation,” said Annabelle Bryde, Head of Private Bank International, Barclays. “We are excited to welcome Farzad, who brings with him a strong blend of leadership and extensive local market experience. His appointment reflects our ambition to further elevate the importance and priority of the region, alongside accelerating our growth plans in the UAE.”

Khaled El Dabag, CEO of Middle East and North Africa, Barclays added, “We look forward to welcoming Farzad to the team and leveraging his experience and knowledge to continue to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”