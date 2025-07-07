Dubai: Barclays today announces that Khaled El Dabag and Walid Mezher have been named as Co-CEOs of the Middle East region. Based in Dubai, they will report to Stephen Dainton, BBPLC President and Head of Investment Bank Management in their new role.

With 25 years of investment banking experience working in Dubai and New York, Khaled is the CEO and Head of Investment Banking for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). He joined Barclays in 2014 to co-lead the Investment Banking business and has been instrumental in driving the bank’s strategy for the region.

Walid has served as the Head of Markets for the MENA region since 2017, and overlooks Sales and Origination activities across the Middle East and Africa. Throughout his 19-year career with the bank, he has held numerous leadership roles in Institutional Sales, EFS Solutions, Risk Solutions, and Debt Capital Markets.

Khaled and Walid have been working closely together for over ten years and have established strong relationships with the most significant clients and stakeholders in the region.

“As the Middle East continues to play a bigger role in shaping global capital markets and attracting more wealth, the region is also becoming increasingly important to Barclays’ overall success and to the execution of our three-year plan.” said Stephen Dainton, BBPLC President and Head of Investment Bank Management. “Bringing together senior leaders from our Investment Banking and Global Markets businesses will help further drive efficiency and collaboration in delivering one bank for our local and global clients.”

Barclays has been present in the Middle East and North Africa for over 150 years, offering best-in-class products and services to corporate, institutional and private wealth clients through its Investment Bank and Private Bank & Wealth Management teams in the region.

About Barclays

Our vision is to be the UK-centred leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients, and communities.

For further information about Barclays, please visit https://home.barclays/

About Barclays Investment Bank

Barclays is a leading, diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a best-in-class global investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities. The Investment Bank helps money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients manage their funding, investing, financing, and strategic and risk management needs.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com/ib.