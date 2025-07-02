DOHA — The World Bank Group (WBG) announced today the appointment of Holly Welborn Benner as the World Bank Group Country Manager for the State of Qatar, based in Doha. This underlines the World Bank Group’s commitment to strengthening the partnership with Qatar by supporting Qatar’s private and public sector development priorities in line with its National Vision 2030. A new WBG office in Doha will deepen our engagement in response to development challenges, and national priorities with speed, efficiency, and impact.

Most recently, Ms. Benner was the Resident Representative for Jordan, overseeing a program focused on growth and jobs aligned with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision. With over 20 years of experience, she has worked on development solutions for countries facing complex transition and reform challenges, including leading operations in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Her work included conflict-recovery efforts in Ukraine and programs in Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic that integrated energy infrastructure with community development.

"As I step into the role of Country Manager for Qatar, I am both honored and excited to contribute to the World Bank Group's mission of fostering sustainable development and economic growth, bringing together public and private sector solutions to help Qatar implement its National Vision 2030," said Holly W. Benner, the World Bank Group Country Manager for Qatar. "Qatar's dynamic landscape also offers unique opportunities for the World Bank Group to promote Qatar’s knowledge, innovation and investment in the Middle East region and globally."

The World Bank Group is assisting Qatar in achieving its "National Vision 2030" which aims to strengthen human capital, support job creation, diversify the economy, and drive sustainable growth by catalyzing cross-border investments, facilitating public-private partnerships, promoting women’s economic empowerment, and addressing sustainability challenges.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group focused on the private sector in emerging markets, has invested and mobilized $1.84 billion of financing to help Qatari companies expand to new markets in developing countries. MIGA, the home of the World Bank Group Guarantee Platform, issued guarantees in the amount of $225 million to Kasada Hospitality Fund LP, a firm that is 69.7% owned by a subsidiary of the Qatari Investment Authority. These guarantees enabled investments in 17 hotels with 2,900 hotel rooms in seven countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

The Qatar office will operate under a single Country Manager for the World Bank Group including the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA)