Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced the appointment of Mr. Hussain Sultan Lootah as Acting Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group. The appointment aligns with the Group's commitment to drive the future of energy and support Dubai's ambitious plans of economic diversification and sustainable development.

Mr. Lootah takes over from Mr. Saif Humaid Al Falasi, who led the Group’s progress and expansion for the last 10 years.

Mr. Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group said: “ENOC Group is at the forefront of building a more sustainable energy landscape for the UAE and the wider region. I am honoured to step into this new role and be part of the ENOC Group success journey, and look forward to working closely with ENOC’s talent and leaders to build on its legacy of innovation and excellence.”

With three decades of leadership experience in the Oil & Gas industry, Mr. Lootah brings deep expertise in finance, commercial strategy, project management, and talent development. His career spans key leadership roles in the field, where he led operations and drove significant progress in Emiratisation and human capital development.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.