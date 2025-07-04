Sharjah, The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) 2025 continues its mission to highlight excellence in communication initiatives globally, with a special emphasis this year on campaigns advancing community values, human solidarity, and cultural identity. Among its 23 categories, SGCA invites submissions for two impactful awards; Best Communication Practice in Supporting Social Responsibility and Best Campaign Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language.

These two categories underscore SGCA’s commitment to celebrating academic rigour, exceptional public engagement, and innovative leadership within the vital field of government communication. They recognise not only the ideas that advance the discipline but also the authentic voices that build stronger connections between institutions and the communities they serve.

The submission deadline is July 24, 2025, and entries can be submitted via the official SGCA portal: https://gca.sgmb.ae/en.

Now in its 12th edition, the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) has established itself as a global benchmark for excellence in this field, having attracted over 3,800 submissions from 44 countries in 2024. The winners will be announced on the sidelines of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), which will be held in September 2025 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Positive Behaviours, Shared Values

Her Excellency Alia Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, affirms the Sharjah Government Communication Award’s dedication to cementing the role of purposeful communication in serving society and preserving identity.

She stated that the categories of “Best Communication Practice in Supporting Social Responsibility” and “Best Campaigns Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language” embody the award’s commitment to harnessing responsible government communication that places people at the heart of its message, strengthens their bond with their mother tongue and culture, and drives initiatives that positively impact social issues and values.

Al Suwaidi also highlighted Sharjah’s keen efforts to advance the presence of the Arabic language across media and communication spaces and government communication strategies, reinforcing its role in shaping an impactful official discourse that reflects our unique identity while engaging the world in our own language.

Best Communication Practice in Supporting Social Responsibility

The ‘Best Communication Practice in Supporting Social Responsibility’ category honours government agencies, private entities, and international organisations that have initiated communication campaigns with a clear and measurable impact on social well-being. Eligible campaigns should demonstrate an integrated communication strategy rooted in ethical practices, effective community engagement, and innovative outreach methods. Submissions will be evaluated on their long-term impact, ability to build partnerships, and success in promoting social awareness and change.

The evaluation process includes 10 weighted criteria, ranging from innovation and use of modern communication tools to tangible social outcomes and ethical alignment. Jury members will assess the campaign’s ability to measure and sustain its impact through collaboration and documented success.

Best Campaign Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language

As globalisation poses challenges to linguistic and cultural preservation, SGCA seeks to reward campaigns that reinforce the central role of the Arabic language in shaping national identity and collective heritage. The ‘Best Campaign Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language’ category is open to public and private sector initiatives that have creatively and effectively promoted Arab identity, values, and linguistic pride; especially among younger generations.

The campaigns should use compelling storytelling, modern technology, and culturally resonant messaging to engage the public and spark meaningful conversations around Arab identity. The jury will evaluate entries based on seven key components, including content quality, impact on the target audience, innovation, and documentation of results. Submissions must show how the initiative tackled real challenges around cultural dilution and inspired communities to embrace and celebrate the Arabic language as a pillar of heritage and unity.

Submission Process and Deadline

SGCA welcomes entries from across the globe, provided the campaigns were launched or significantly updated within the past two years. Submissions must include a 1,000-word description along with supporting documentation such as photos, statistics, reports, or videos. Each file should also contain a 250-word executive summary outlining the campaign’s key objectives, tools, target audience, and measurable outcomes.