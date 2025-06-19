Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2025: Property Finder, MENA’s leading property portal (or “the company”), has announced the appointment of Owen Wilson, CEO of REA Group, to its Board of Directors. Wilson brings decades of executive and operational experience, including nine years at REA Group, where he progressed from Chief Financial Officer to Chief Executive Officer.

During his tenure he led REA Group, which operates realestate.com.au, Australia’s #1 property platform, through a period of sustained growth and international expansion. Under his leadership, the business became widely regarded as the most advanced digital real estate company in the world. Listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) with a market capitalisation of approximately USD $20 billion, REA Group, a former shareholder in Property Finder, is majority-owned by News Corp, the global media company founded by Rupert Murdoch.

Wilson’s addition to the Property Finder Board signals the company’s ambition to accelerate innovation, underscore governance, and deliver even greater value to home seekers, buyers and partners across the MENA region.

Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO of Property Finder, said: "Owen brings deep industry expertise to our Board. His leadership at REA Group, shaping digital transformation, driving strategic M&A, and championing customer-first innovation sets a strong benchmark for the industry. As we continue our mission to change living for good in the region, Owen’s insight will be instrumental in helping us deliver on our purpose and strengthen our position as the regional leader."

Owen Wilson, Board Member, Property Finder, adds, “I’m deeply passionate about creating personalised experiences that redefine how people engage with property. I’ve long admired Property Finder’s bold vision and the transformative role it plays in reshaping real estate across the MENA region. Under Michael’s leadership, the team’s relentless focus on innovation, customer experience, and data-driven decision-making closely aligns with the values I’ve championed throughout my career. I’m excited to support Michael and the Board as the company embarks on its next chapter of growth and continues to shape the future of property search.”

About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering both buyers and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers and buyers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

