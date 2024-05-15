Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Addleshaw Goddard has announced the appointment of Rachel Hill as a Partner in its regional employment practice. Her appointment quickly follows the arrival of Anna Zeitlin from PwC to develop a Fintech practice.

A UK-qualified lawyer, Rachel joins Addleshaw Goddard from Hadef & Partners, where she was instrumental in driving the growth and maturity of the employment practice. With more than 16 years’ experience in both litigation and employment, Rachel has spent the last 10 years in the Middle East providing strategic advice on employment law and immigration procedures.

Commenting on the appointment, Robin Hickman, Head of Middle East, Addleshaw Goddard, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Rachel to Addleshaw Goddard to further strengthen the Employment Partner team alongside Gorvinder Pannu. Increasing our specialist capabilities will enable us to grow our market share at a time when the region’s economies are on a robust path of diversification and expansion.”

At Addleshaw Goddard, Rachel will focus on Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and UAE onshore employment laws and advice. With an extensive understanding of the local UAE Court system, Rachel has developed an integral understanding of the procedural requirements of filing litigation before the Dubai Labour Courts – a unique capability and achievement for a non-Arabic speaking lawyer. Thanks to her familiarity with the employment regimes in other regional jurisdictions, Rachel brings valuable insight to other Middle East offices and clients where required in this critical service line.

Rachel’s work includes advising multinationals‚ locally based UAE companies‚ government entities‚ and financial institutions, among others. She also boasts robust experience of the Common Law Courts of both DIFC and ADGM.

Rachel has gained valuable experience throughout the different positions she has filled, starting off in McCartan Turkington Breen Solicitors, then moving to DLA Piper Middle East LLP, followed by Al Tamimi & Company, before joining Hadef and Partners LLC, and now moving to Addleshaw Goddard Middle East.

Rachel Hill‚ Partner at Addleshaw Goddard, said:

“It’s an exciting time to join AG, especially following a period of significant growth for the business across the Middle East. The firm has clear ambitions to continue to grow and I'm very much looking forward to playing my part, working with a really talented team to attract a greater share of more complex, higher value work.”

Addleshaw Goddard has more than 20 partners operating across four offices in the Middle East.

About Addleshaw Goddard

Addleshaw Goddard is an international law firm with over 2,600+ employees across our 19 offices spanning key commercial centres around the world. Six in the UK - London, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen; eight in Europe – four in Germany and one in Ireland, France Spain and Luxembourg; a further four in the GCC – Doha, Dubai, Muscat, and Riyadh; and one in Asia - Singapore. We have over 400 Partners and nearly 1,800 lawyers and fee-earners worldwide.