GCC – IHG Hotels & Resorts is delighted to announce the new appointment of Francesco Pantalone as General Manager at InterContinental The Red Sea Resort. Francesco brings with him an exceptional track record of results and a wealth of experience in luxury and leisure hospitality, spanning over thirty years across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.



Francesco's resilience, drive, and goal-oriented nature have been key attributes throughout his career. He has extensive experience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a strong history of running successful international high-end hotel operations whilst creating unique and innovative guest experiences.



In his new role, Francesco will oversee all aspects of the new luxury resort, which includes a striking, architecturally designed hotel, exclusive club InterContinental and a wealth of unique dining and lifestyle experiences.



Francesco's journey and passion for F&B began in 1998, in Dubai and he has since held various leadership positions, with The Ritz Carlton and Shangri-La amongst other luxury hospitality brands in the Middle East and China as well as luxury boutique hotel brands in Europe.



Commenting on his new role, Francesco said: “I am delighted to lead the team at InterContinental The Red Sea resort and feel privileged to be part of such a significant hotel for IHG Hotels & Resorts. The iconic destination will mark a new era for IHG’s luxury portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey and to delivering truly unforgettable and incredible guest experiences.”



Discreet barefoot luxury immersed in nature



InterContinental The Red Sea Resort is set within one of the world’s most ambitious luxury tourism developments amidst an archipelago of more than 90 pristine islands, InterContinental The Red Sea Resort will offer guests sweeping views of the desert and dramatic mountain landscapes.



Each of the resort’s 210 sea-facing rooms will provide immediate beach access, allowing guests to step out onto the sands of the Red Sea from the terrace. Moreover, the resort will feature seven different gastronomic experiences, sprawling pools and recreational facilities, a spa, a health club, and meeting and events spaces for leisure and business travellers and groups.



Situated within the premium Red Sea Development destination, the new InterContinental Resort is scheduled to open mid 2025.



About InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is the world’s first and largest luxury hotel brand with over 220 hotels spanning 70 countries and representing over 73,500 bedrooms around the world. Founded by Pan American Airways Founder, Juan Trippe in 1946, InterContinental is guided by the belief in the power of travel to expand the mind and connect cultures.



Opening doors to a ‘world of fascination’, InterContinental is reimagining the luxury travel experience with the modern luxury traveller at its heart. Striking a harmonious balance between freedom and familiarity, InterContinental focuses on satisfying a guests’ yearning for knowledge and culturally rich experiences, building on its heritage as a beacon of approachable luxury travel.



For more information and to book, visit intercontinental.com, and connect with us on Facebook hand Instagram.



About IHG Hotels & Resorts



IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON: IHG, NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.



With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has more than 6,300 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 properties.



• Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

• Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

• Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

• Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

• Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts



InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.



