MYCRANE expands presence and team to support customer demand

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – MYCRANE, the first global platform for online crane rental, is responding to the rapid digital transformation of the Middle East by strengthening its team in the region.



Syed Ahmed Salman has been appointed as VP sales, Middle East, while Syed Zulnoon Bukhari joins as director business development, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Based in Saudi, the two new hires bring decades of experience to MYCRANE.



“We made a strategic decision to invest in KSA, where the construction market was worth $148.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to record strong growth in the coming years,” said Andrei Geikalo, MYCRANE founder and CEO. “The appointment of Salman and Bukhari allows us to go further and faster in the Kingdom, where we see major construction activity in all sectors and almost unlimited potential to grow the platform.”



After completing a simple and free registration, MYCRANE users are able to quickly and easily find lifting equipment using the platform, saving time and money as they do so. The new MYCRANE hires have already hit the ground running, registering a large number of crane rental companies, as well as industrial clients, in recent weeks.



The platform’s new customer users include Shibh Al Jazira Contracting, El-Seif Engineering & Contracting, AIC Steel, Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. and Saudi Pan Kingdom Co. (SAPAC). Meanwhile, new crane suppliers joining MYCRANE include Expertise Contracting Co., Rezayat Sparrow, ⁠Integrated Logistic Co., ⁠Al Areedh and AHELCO.



Salman and Bukhari have a combined 45 years of experience, including extensive exposure to the crane industry in both the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent. Salman’s experience in equipment sales and rentals has seen him work on both the east and west coasts of Saudi Arabia, while Bukhari is a logistics and crane rental management professional who has served with leading regional companies including Agility Logistics and Al-Suwaidi Equipment & Transport.



For more information, or for free registration as a customer or crane rental company, visit www.my-crane.com.

About MYCRANE

The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing customers to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered asset owners.



Customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling crane rental companies or making multiple offline requests.



The digital platform, managed by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, provides access to cranes for hire with a capacity of up to 750 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, MYCRANE has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and crane rental companies.



Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Luke King, Prospect Communications Services Ltd

luke@prospectcomms.co.uk



MYCRANE via:

Info@my-crane.com