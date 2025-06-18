Dubai, United Arab Emirates – JAGGAER, a global leader in Source-to-Pay and supplier collaboration, has announced the appointment of Andrew Roszko as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Organizations stand at a pivotal moment as global supply chains grow increasingly complex and demand more resilient, intelligent, and agile solutions. Andrew’s appointment comes at a time of immense opportunity to meet these challenges head-on.

Andrew brings more than 25 years of executive leadership across the supply chain, SaaS, and enterprise technology sector. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Descartes Systems Group, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the company from a $40 million business into a global supply chain leader with over $700 million in revenue.

Andrew is known for driving strategic growth, customer-first innovation, and high-performance cultures. His leadership style is grounded in clarity, collaboration, and execution—making him the right leader to guide JAGGAER into its next era of growth and impact. His vision and experience will build upon the company’s strong foundation and guide JAGGAER into its next phase of growth and innovation. JAGGAER’s roadmap of AI technological innovation will improve outcomes for its customers and promote growth for its people and company.

A Message from Andrew Roszko

“I’m honored and energized to join JAGGAER. This is a company with a remarkable legacy, a bold mission, and—most importantly—an exceptional team. What stood out to me from the beginning is the depth of expertise and long-standing commitment to customers across the organization. That kind of dedication is rare and ultimately our strongest asset.”

“JAGGAER has a rare opportunity to redefine intelligent procurement. With our unmatched expertise, customer-first culture, and AI innovation roadmap, we’re ready to unlock new levels of value, resilience, and growth—for our customers, our partners, and our people. I’m excited to partner with this incredible team and our global community of customers as we build what’s next—together.”

A Message from JAGGAER’s Board of Directors

"We are delighted to welcome Andrew Roszko to the JAGGAER family. His proven track record and unique understanding of the intricate challenges our customers face, make him the ideal leader to steer JAGGAER’s strategic vision. His focus on people and culture also resonates deeply with our values. We are confident that under his guidance, JAGGAER will further solidify its position as the leader in intelligent procurement and create unparalleled value for our customers, partners, and employees."

