Cairo - Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, stated that Thursday, 25 April, will be an official holiday on the occasion of Sinai Liberation Day, according to the Cabinet’s statement.

The holiday will be fully paid for all employees at ministries, government entities, local administration units, as well as the public sector.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet announced a six-day holiday from 9 to 14 April in celebration of Eid El-Fitr.

