Cairo – The Egyptian government announced 30 June 2024 a paid public holiday to commemorate the anniversary of the 30 June Revolution.

The decision applies to all government ministries, departments and bodies, as well as local administration units, public sector firms and state-owned companies, according to an official statement.

However, examinations at educational institutions will continue as scheduled despite the national holiday.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

