Arab Finance: Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly has inaugurated an EGP 1 billion dry bulk wheat terminal in West Port Said Port, according to an official statement.

The terminal has a storage capacity of 100,000 tons and an unloading capacity of 1,200 tons per hour.

Sherif Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, stated that the project represents a qualitative addition to Egypt's silos system, bringing the number of port silos designated for subsidized wheat to six.

There are two port silos in Alexandria Port, two in Damietta Port, one in Safaga Port, and one in West Port Said Port. Total storage capacity stands at 530,000 tons, with an annual handling capacity of 6.4 million tons.

On his part, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), said the project marks a comprehensive model for integrating logistics and food services within Egyptian ports.

Gamal El-Dien highlighted that the dry bulk terminal covers an area of 15,251 square meters and includes eight storage cells, with a total storage capacity of 100,000 tons. The project aims to receive ships with large loads exceeding 65,000 tons.

The terminal is expected to receive between 23 and 36 ships annually, securing around 275 direct and indirect job opportunities.