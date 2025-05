Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group Holding’s (TMG Holding) ordinary general meeting (OGM) has approved the board of directors’ proposal to distribute cash dividends of EGP 0.25 per share to shareholders for 2024, according to a statement on May 11th.

The dividends will be paid via two installments worth EGP 0.125 per share each: the first to be paid to shareholders on May 29th and the second to be distributed on July 31st.