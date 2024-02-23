CAIRO: During an official visit, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), praised Egypt's "remarkable progress" across various sectors.

Leading a parliamentary delegation, Ghobash toured the New Administrative Capital, commending its modern design and advanced infrastructure. He specifically highlighted the efficient use of technology within the House of Representatives and the cultural significance of the Islamic Cultural Center.

"The level of development observed in the New Administrative Capital is a testament to Egypt's dedication to progress," stated Ghobash. He further emphasised the project's contribution to Egypt's "leading role in all fields."

The FNC delegation received a comprehensive overview of the capital's key projects from Major General Mohamed Saad Zaghloul, Assistant Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Engineering Authority.

This visit signifies the strong ties between the UAE and Egypt, underscoring their shared commitment to regional development and collaboration.