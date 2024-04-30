Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Millennium Hotels & Resorts Middle East and Africa has announced Mr. Wahdan Al Kadi as the new CEO of the KSA market. Mr. Al Kadi joins the hospitality group after a highly successful four-year tenure as Chief Business Officer for Saudi Arabia’s Tourist Development Fund (TDF).

Working under the patronage of HE Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khatib, Mr. Wahdan Al Kadi has made a significant contribution to the national goals set out for Vision 2030 during his time with TDF and brings a wealth of experience into his new role.

Mr. Al Kadi is a Board Member of many high-profile companies in the KSA region including the UBS Group, Chubb, Saudi Tennis Federation (STF) and Assir Municipality.

He has over 23 years of experience across banking, financial institutions, investment, and telecommunications, including executive and advisory roles at leading organizations such as Samba, Hoshanco holding and Tharawat Holding Co. He also worked as an investment adviser at the Ministry of Tourism between November 2019 and June 2020.

Mr. Al Kadi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering, an Executive MBA degree from King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, and multiple certifications from leading business schools, such as London Business School, INSEAD, and the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

Millennium Hotels & Resorts Middle East and Africa has recently opened Millennium Al Masar, its 9th hotel in KSA and the first in Jeddah. The remaining 8 hotels are located across the cities of Hail, Jazan, Madinah, Makkah and Tabuk.

Mr. Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA and Lakhraim Group, said: "I am delighted to welcome Mr. Wahdan Al Kadi to Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA. As a group, we have ambitious plans in KSA and are firmly invested in the region’s growth as a tourist destination and business and leisure hub. With his vast experience and knowledge, there is nobody better placed than Mr. Wahdan to help us achieve our goals and continue to align them with Vision 2030.”

Mr. Wahdan Al Kadi, CEO KSA Market, Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA, said: “I'm excited to take the next step in my career with Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA. The company's impressive growth trajectory, particularly its investment in the Kingdom, makes joining the team incredibly thrilling. With over 20 years of experience, including my time at the Tourism Development Fund, I possess the skills and perspective to drive the business forward. I'm confident I can continue to support Vision 2030 goals while propelling Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA into a new era of growth in the Kingdom.”

ABOUT MILLENNIUM HOTELS & RESORTS

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 150 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates over 50 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighbouring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region.

