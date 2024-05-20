Muscat: Visiting Oman this week, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem held a series of talks with senior government officials. The President’s visit was hosted by the Oman Automobile Association (OAA), founded in 1979, which counts over 10,500 members.

During his stay, President Ben Sulayem met with H.H. Sayyid Theyazin Bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, H.E. Nasr Hamoud Al Kindi, Secretary General Royal Court Affairs, and H.E. Khalfan Bin Saeed Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning. In addition to enjoying a visit to the Royal Opera House, Ben Sulayem shared a convivial dinner with Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Zubair, President of the Oman Olympic Committee.

Some of the main topics covered during the President’s visit centred on the growth of motorsport and efforts to bring sustainable mobility initiatives to the country.

Later this year, the OAA will be hosting the Iracing FIA F4 Esports tournament which will feature the MENA International Karting Trophy. Drifting and remote control racing are also thriving sports. The country has benefited from funding from the FIA Grants Programme in recent years including safety training for baja and cross country competition.

On the mobility side, FIA and OAA co-hosted an Environmental Seminar with more than 30 participants from 14 regional sport and mobility clubs. The event provided a unique opportunity for FIA and its members to share knowledge and experiences about the environmental challenges in the Middle East and North African countries. Presentations and discussions focused on FIA’s Environmental strategy and the tools available to support Clubs in organising more sustainable events.

Moreover, FIA Club representatives took part in an informative session aimed at understanding the scientific bases behind climate change and empowering them to become proactive contributors to climate action.

President Ben Sulayem reaffirmed FIA’s support for Oman’s development projects in these areas. He stated: “I was delighted to learn more about the growth of motorsport in Oman during the various meetings. The government is supporting grassroots development plans in place to ensure that motor sport will thrive in the years to come.”

Ben Sulayem, added: “I applaud the excellent work that is being undertaken by the Oman Automobile Association under the direction of Chairman Brigadier Salem Al Maskiry in the areas of both sport and mobility.”

