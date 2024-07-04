Khareef and ROP-1

During the Khareef season, visitors to the Dhofar region are being urged by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) to prioritize safety when entering, staying, and leaving the Governorate.

While extensive safety arrangements are in place for the Khareef festival, focusing on the well-being of both people and nature, the ROP emphasizes that safety is a shared responsibility. A statement from the ROP stated, "Safety is the responsibility of every individual, and protecting oneself and others is part of civic duty."

Accordingly, vehicle drivers have been urged to ensure the fitness of the vehicles that they are driving before embarking on the journey, and to adhere to traffic regulations and rules and to take into account safety requirements.

"Necessary maintanance needs to be carried out before travelling to Dhofar region as the terrain is often slippery and chances are one would harm him or herself as well as others. Also, they should adhere to the speed limit, not overtaking in prohibited places, leaving a safe distance between vehicles, and not to use mobile phones while driving," Brigadier Saeed bin Hamad al Balushi, Commander of the Dhofar Governorate Police said.

In running to the 'Winter Festival', all the relevant committees of the ROP have been holding several meetings and made field visits to determine the needs of both visitors and commercial entities in the governorates. In addition, requirements for security and traffic procedures at tourist sites were imposed well in advance.

Brigadier Saeed stressed the keenness of the General Police Command to enhance the police presence at all tourist sites in the governorate and ensure the quality of services provided.

He further said that special measures have been taken to deal with the expected increase in the number of tourists during the Khareef season, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety of visitors and ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the roads leading to tourist attractions and event sites.

In addition, signboards at beaches and other areas where tourists visit, were installed to ensure the safety standards besides fencing the high and dangerous places and alerting operating companies to ensure the suitability of electric toys and setting warning regulations.

Road users are guaranteed of a seamless travel and teams are set up to provide immediate roadside assistance in cases of emergency. In addition, teams of Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority, mounted police and Coast Guard are on round the clock patrol at the beaches and water springs to raise awareness and deal with reports immediately and carry out rescue operations if necessary.

Kabeer Yousuf