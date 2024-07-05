MUSCAT: The Embassy of Nepal, Muscat organised an employment, trade and investment promotion event on Wednesday at Nepal House.

The programme was organised to provide detailed information about the launch of an e-portal for institutional demand attestation for the sponsors in Oman willing to recruit Nepali workers, seek opportunities for trade between Nepal and Oman and promote the Investment opportunities of Nepal.

The programme was attended by more than 65 guests including eminent businesspersons, country managers, HR executives, media persons and representatives from different establishments.

Ambassador Dornath Aryal in his address at the programme, highlighted the priorities of the Government of Nepal to diversify the trading partners of Nepal and promote the vast opportunities of foreign Investment in Nepal and urged the businesspersons to consider expanding transactions with Nepali counterparts for better outreach.

The Ambassador introduced the launch of the e-portal for Institutional Demand Attestation in Oman and explained the benefits of the e-portal for the transparent and easy process without hassle.

Ambassador Aryal pointed out that the other processes related to the recruitment of Nepali workers will also be made online gradually and expressed hopes that such moves will assist in establishing cordial long-term relationships between the Embassy and the valued recruiters in Oman.

Ambassador Aryal informed the guests of the successful completion of Nepal Investment Summit 2024 and its achievements.

Nabin Jha, IT Officer, Department of Consular Services, made a virtual presentation explaining about the e-portal (https://demand.nepalconsular.gov.np) to be used for Company Registration and Demand Letter Attestation.

He explained that the recruiting companies need to first register their companies at the portal and once it is approved by the Embassy, only then they could create demand for recruiting Nepali workers.

Bishesh Kumar Sah, Second Secretary, explained that the e-portal will replace the manual work with the digital platform for completing the process of recruiting Nepali workers and responded spontaneously to the queries raised by the participants during the interaction.

The Company Registration of the recruiters in Oman commenced on July 3 and all the institutional demands will be attested only through the e-portal from July 16, 2024, and physical demand letters will not be accepted.

The guests were provided with a Printed Manual of the Demand Attestation and Nepal’s Trade and Investment Opportunities document. Bishesh Kumar Sah conducted the Programme.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).