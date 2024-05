Following a significant rise in the Middle East market, Egis, a global leader in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility sectors, reinforces its commitment to sustainable development in the region with key strategic appointments. This move comes as Egis consolidates its position as one of the top five firms in the Middle East, according to the 2023 Engineering News-Record rankings, as the company is dedicated to delivering expert-led, high-quality, and sustainable solutions. Moreover, their projects are driven by Egis’ best in class, in-house capabilities in tailor-made design, digital innovation, and environmental stewardship.

Leadership for a Sustainable Future

Spearheading the initiative is Jacques Khoriaty, who has been appointed as the Regional Managing Director for Energy & Sustainable Cities. Leveraging his proven track record, including elevating Egis'

Middle Eastern business as Chief Commercial Officer, Jacques will now lead a comprehensive portfolio encompassing Building Engineering, Architecture, Environment, Façade & Sustainability, Water and Energy services. He brings a wealth of experience in consulting, engineering, project management, and publicprivate partnerships (PPP) projects that has been pivotal in steering the company’s strategy across the infrastructure, buildings, and urban planning sectors.

Collaborative Sustainable Development

Dr. Ali Amiri steps into the role of Building Engineering, Façade & Sustainability Director for the Middle East & South Asia. Known for his years of experience in project and design management of complex projects, and his commitment to sustainability, which is evident in his efforts to strengthen Egis' ties with global and regional Green Building Councils and champion sustainability initiatives. Additionally, he will utilize the latest Building Information Modelling (BIM) and digital engineering tools to deliver general and specialists engineering services for buildings with a focus on sustainability.

Laure Russier, a multi-award-winning industry leader, assumes the role of Director of Water, Energy, Ports & Marine Ecology for the Middle East & South Asia. Laure’s passion for large-scale sustainable infrastructure projects was recognized by multiple regional industry awards in 2023, including Eco-Friendly Professional of the Year, Women Executive of the Year and Women Icon of the Year.

Pedram Rad, has been appointed as Architecture Director for the Middle East and South Asia. With 25 years of experience in design across major sectors, including hotel & hospitality, residential, high-rise, and commercial mixed-use developments, Pedram will leverage the recent acquisitions of U+A in the UAE and Omrania in Saudi Arabia to tailor innovative design solutions that meet the specific and diverse client needs, while upholding the highest industry standards.

Yassmin Al Khatib joins as Environment Director for the Middle East & South Asia. With a strong background in leading environmental strategies for prominent clients, Yassmin’s expertise will bolster Egis' commitment to environmental responsibility. Her role in managing strategic public and private sector contracts highlights her ability to blend technical skills with robust leadership capabilities.

Solidifying Leadership in Saudi Arabia

Charles Trad has been appointed as the Energy & Sustainable Cities Director for Saudi Arabia. Leveraging his 30+ years of experience, Charles will oversee major design projects in architecture, building engineering, water & energy, nuclear, and sustainability & environment. This appointment emphasizes Egis' dedication to delivering best-in-class sustainable infrastructure solutions in the Kingdom.

Marwan Bsaibes joined as Chief Operations Officer of Omrania, the leading architectural firm recently acquired by Egis. Marwan's deep expertise will be instrumental in propelling Omrania's success, solidifying Egis and Omrania's position as pioneers in Saudi Arabia's architectural design and sustainable urban planning landscape.

Egis: Addressing the Challenges of the 21st Century

Egis is committed to addressing the critical challenge of the 21st century: successfully balancing improved quality of life with supporting communities in their social and economic growth, whilst drastically reducing carbon emissions and achieving vital 2050 net zero targets. By bringing together this team of experts with a proven track record in sustainable design and engineering, Egis is well-positioned to deliver on this ambitious goal and positively impact the built environment across the Middle East and beyond.

"The Middle East is a region experiencing tremendous growth, and Egis is determined to lead the way in shaping its sustainable trajectory," said Alaa Abusiam, CEO of Egis in the Middle East & South Asia. I am confident in the diverse abilities that Jacques, Dr. Ali, Pedram, Laure, Yassmin, Charles, and Marwan contribute to our business. Their collective talent and experience bring innovative, cost effective and eco-friendly design and engineering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our clients.”

About Egis

Egis is an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services.

We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development.

Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 19,500 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

