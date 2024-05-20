United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced the appointment of Qasem Noureddin as Managing Director for the Middle East, with responsibility for the company’s operational and commercial business across the region. In his new role, he will help our customers deliver power management solutions in sectors including oil and gas, utilities, construction, and data centres.

“Our growth aspirations and expertise in power management align with the needs of our customers in the Middle East and we can also help them to develop energy transition strategies through our ‘Buildings as a Grid’ approach to commercial and industrial buildings and EV charging,” said Qasem. “With a focus on innovation and collaboration, we will continue to drive success and deliver value to our customers and partners in the region.

After starting his career with Cooper Industries, Qasem joined Eaton in 2012 and his most recent position before his new appointment was as commercial director of the Power Management & Control Components (PMCC) division. He holds an Electronics Engineering degree from Princess Sumaya University for Technology, Royal Scientific Society, Amman, Jordan.

Qasem reports to Dusan Pirich, vice president, sales, emerging markets, Electrical Sector, EMEA, who said: “Eaton has established itself as a premier power management company in the Middle East, and Qasem has a proven track record of delivering market growth and operational excellence. His leadership skills will be pivotal as we continue to grow our business and develop strong relationships with our regional stakeholders.”

Qasem’s predecessor, Ashraf Yehia, has been appointed to a wider regional role in Eaton as vice president and general manager of the Life Safety division, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Learn more here: Life Safety Division Services | Eaton

Eaton has operated in the Middle East for more than four decades, contributing to the development of the region’s infrastructure with power management solutions based on a strong portfolio of products that includes legacy brands such as, Westinghouse, Crouse-Hinds, CEAG, BILL, MEM, Cutler-Hammer, Powerware and Moeller. The company employs more than 300 people in 19 offices across the region.

Media contact: EatonUAE@teamlewis.com

