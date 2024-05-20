LONDON & DUBAI – Financial services group GSB continues the expansion of its global wealth and advisory business with the hiring of Nicholas Jones. He will be based in the Group’s office in Dubai.

Nicholas will become part of GSB Private as Senior Debt Adviser.

He has several years of experience advising international clients, specialising in complex debt financing transactions across corporate and real estate finance, as well as securities-backed lending.

Nicholas joins the company from Enness Global, where he served as a Securities Lending Associate and Corporate Finance Associate for over two years in Dubai. Prior to that, he was a Finance Broker at Raymond Jones & Company.

David Smylie, Group Head of GSB Private, said: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Jones as a Senior Debt Adviser within our Dubai office. He will be a key member of the GSB Private operation. Nicholas will strengthen our in-house, whole of market debt and finance brokerage under the guidance of the division’s co-heads Jon Urquhart and Ryan Dixon.”

Since GSB was founded by Ross and Alison Whatnall in April 2021, the company provides a range of wealth management services to a broad range of clients seeking high-quality, investment, wealth and financial planning based on a strong ethical foundation.

This news follows the announcement in January 2024 that GSB became the first-ever international firm to achieve CISI Chartered FirmTM status.

About GSB

GSB was founded in 2021, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), it is a multi-award-winning financial services business, providing solutions covering wealth management, financial planning, asset financing, private client structuring, multi-family office and a capital markets proposition encompassing private equity, venture capital, M&A, pre-listing funding, IPO, corporate finance, corporate advisory and private fundraising.

In September 2022, GSB obtained a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) licence to be directly authorised in the UK.

Media Enquiries

Cornerstone Communicate:

Robbie Lawther – robbie.lawther@cornerstonecomms.co.uk

Richard Acworth - ichard@cornerstonecomms.co.uk

Ben Larter - ben@cornerstonecomms.co.uk