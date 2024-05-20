Marriott International and King Abdullah Financial District Development & Management Company (KAFD DMC) have signed an agreement to open a new property from W Hotels within KAFD – Riyadh’s premier business and lifestyle destination.

Slated to open in 2025, W Riyadh will offer an urban escape within the capital and will bring the brand’s bold design, elevated service, innovative culinary experiences, and always-on programming to locals and international visitors alike, positioning the property to emerge as an icon of hospitality in Riyadh.

W Riyadh is expected to feature 210 luxury guest rooms and suites, seven restaurants, retail space, and expansive event and meeting facilities. Design plans for the property also include signature brand spaces such as the Living Room, WET Deck, AWAY Spa, and FIT fitness center, and the hotel will provide the brand’s iconic Whatever/Whenever service.

“In line with the strategic framework of Vision 2030, Riyadh is fast becoming a key regional metropolis attracting global leisure and business travellers alike,” said Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, Lodging Development, Middle East, Marriott International. “This monumental signing underscores the increased demand for distinctive luxury brands in the capital and we look forward to working with KAFD DMC to bring the W Hotels vision for innovation, creativity, design, and exploration to the city.”

Gautam Sashittal, CEO, KAFD DMC, and Sandeep Walia, COO - Middle East, Marriott International, signed agreement.

The signing of W Riyadh is in alignment with KAFD’s strategic vision to broaden and enrich its dynamic lifestyle destinations, attracting both business and leisure travellers with elevated luxury and hospitality offerings.

“The Kingdom has surpassed Vision 2030 tourism expectations seven years ahead of schedule which sets the stage for future growth. As a cornerstone initiative of the Kingdom’s Vision, and in keeping with the new national target of 150 million visitors by 2030, KAFD is primed to stimulate and accommodate these growth plans,” said Gautam Sashittal, CEO, KAFD DMC. “Our collaboration with Marriott International marks a pivotal milestone in our ongoing expansion efforts. W Riyadh is an exciting addition to the company’s hospitality offerings and will help position KAFD as a lifestyle destination of choice. The project also aims to set new benchmarks in luxury living and hospitality experiences and will help accommodate the high influx of travellers into the Capital.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).