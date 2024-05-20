Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – dentsu KSA has appointed Faisal Algain as Head of Growth and Client Engagement. Reporting to dentsu Saudi Arabia’s Managing Director, Ahmad Haidar, Faisal will spearhead growth initiatives and foster collaboration across service lines to identify new market opportunities in the Kingdom in this newly created role. Strengthening dentsu Saudi Arabia’s local senior leadership team, Faisal will oversee dentsu’s business development and growth, client relationship management and scaling opportunities across dentsu’s three service lines – Creative, Media and CXM.​​​​​​

Ahmad Haidar, Managing Director, dentsu KSA said: “We are excited to have Faisal joining us at this pivotal moment on our transformation journey. By strategically appointing a senior leader with extensive experience, we are charting our path forward to continue helping marketers unlock new opportunities and navigate the rapidly evolving marketing landscape in Saudi Arabia. Faisal will be instrumental in delivering on dentsu KSA’s growth strategy as we work together to continue to evolve dentsu’s local service offering and we’re extremely excited and optimistic for what the future holds.”

Algain brings over 20 years of industry experience as an advertising veteran, with a proven track record of building and growing brands in Saudi Arabia. His extensive background includes working across various leadership roles with blue chip advertisers such as Unilever, Clorox, IKEA and Samsung, as well as his most recent role as Advisor at the Saudi Music Commission for the Ministry of Culture. Among his many industry accolades is the rank of no.1 retailer brand in KSA during his tenure as Country Marketing Manager at IKEA, as well as numerous awards trophies from Cannes Lions, Dubai Lynx, CLIO and LIA.

Commenting on his new role, Faisal Algain, said: “It is an honour for me to join dentsu, where we are committed to driving growth and innovation for marketers in Saudi. I’m in awe of the dynamic and rapidly expanding capabilities that dentsu has launched and plans to launch market to address the demands of the changing landscape. I look forward to unlocking new possibilities with our brilliant team across data, commerce, content, and media to drive growth, foster meaningful client relationships, and contribute to the transformation of our business in this dynamic market.”

