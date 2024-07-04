Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Arabia's point-of-sale (POS) transactions reached a record of 189.70 million between 23 and 29 June 2024, with a total value of SAR 12.30 billion.

Transactions were strongest in food and beverage, healthcare and petrol where volumes topped 14 million, 7.50 million, and 15 million respectively, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Among sectors, clothing and footwear saw 5.30 million transactions valued at SAR 717 million in the last week of June, while education had 100,000 transactions of SAR 99 million. Electronics recorded 1.20 million transactions of SAR 220 million.

By city, the bulk remained in the capital Riyadh, with 56.70 million transactions totalling SAR 4 billion.

Jeddah followed with nearly 22 million transactions of SAR 1.71 billion. Transaction numbers also set records in other major cities like Makkah, Madinah, and Dammam.

