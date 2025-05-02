The U.S. dollar trimmed losses against the euro and yen on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy added more new jobs than expected last month, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady for the next few meetings and not cut them until probably the summer.

U.S. data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 177,000 jobs last month after rising by a downwardly revised 185,000 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 130,000 jobs added last month after a previously reported 228,000 advance in March.

Following the jobs report, the dollar cut some of its losses against the yen, still trading lower on the day. It was last down 0.7% at 144.4 yen. The euro, meanwhile, pared gains versus the greenback, still trading higher at $1.1327 , up 0.3%.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss. Editing by Mark Potter)