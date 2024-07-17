JEDDAH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman chaired the Cabinet session in Jeddah on Tuesday.



Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) after the session that the Cabinet discussed recent talks between the Kingdom and various countries, including a message from the Amir of the State of Qatar regarding bilateral relations.



The Cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s participation in regional and international meetings, focusing on supporting collective action and fostering coordination and solidarity to promote global growth, prosperity, security, and stability.



Moreover, the Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation to ban weapons of mass destruction and prevent their proliferation during the meetings of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The Cabinet emphasized the organization’s role in maintaining international peace and security and the full and effective implementation of all provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention.



The Cabinet followed the developments of political issues regionally and internationally, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the existing international order to be a stronghold against chaos and conflicts. It stressed the necessity of providing a framework for cooperation and peaceful coexistence among nations in light of the challenges and crises the world is witnessing.



The Cabinet strongly condemned the continuation of genocidal massacres against the Palestinian people, reiterating the demand for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and the protection of unarmed civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories. It stressed the necessity of activating international accountability mechanisms for the continuous Israeli violations of international humanitarian law and international legitimacy resolutions.



The minister stated that the Cabinet reviewed, in the local context, performance reports of several key sectors and their continuous leaps in competitiveness and international indicators. In this regard, the Cabinet praised the Kingdom’s achievement of second place among the Group of Twenty (G20) countries for the second consecutive time in the 2024 ICT Development Index issued by the United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

