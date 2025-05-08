The most prominent among these projects is the 24-million Duqm-Haima Strategic Water Supply System Project, with a length of 211 kilometres. The project was inaugurated under the auspices of Shaikh Ahmed bin Muslam al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta. Executed by Nama Water Services, the project aims to achieve water security and sustainable water services in Al Wusta Governorate to meet population growth.

The project involves construction of four stations: the Duqm station, which consists of a pumping station with full mechanical and electrical equipment; the Al Ajaez station, which consists of a pumping station with a 1,000 cubic metre ground reservoir; the Abu Madhabi station, which consists of a pumping station with a 1,000 cubic metre ground reservoir and a tanker filling station and Haima station, which has a pumping station with a 5,000 cubic metre ground reservoir, a 600 cubic metre overhead reservoir and a tanker filling station.

Among the projects is the Diaa 1 project in the Wilayat of Al Jazar. The project is a partnership with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). It is a solar-powered project located in the Wadi Ghadan highlands and has a production capacity of up to 60 kilowatts. This is in addition to Wadi Rawnab tanker filling station which has a production capacity of up to 30 kilowatts, Al Khamkham water desalination plant project in the Wilayat of Haima with a production capacity of up to 42 kilowatts per hour, the Wadi Nafi desalination plant project in the Wilayat of Mahout with a production capacity of 400 cubic metres per day, Dhahr desalination plant project in Duqm Governorate has a production capacity of 38 kilowatts per hour.

The projects also include the Al Jazar desalination plant project with a production capacity of 240 cubic metres per day, the Al Najda desalination plant expansion project in the Wilayat of Mahout with a production capacity of 500 cubic metres per day as well as the rehabilitation of six tanker filling stations in the wilayats of Mahout and Duqm.

Other projects include construction of a wastewater treatment plant in the Wilayat of Mahout, construction of a wastewater treatment plant in the Wilayat of Al Jazer, and the construction of a wastewater treatment plant in the Wilayat of Al Jazer.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

