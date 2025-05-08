MUSCAT: As Oman gears up for the arrival of vast quantities of equipment—chiefly solar PV modules, wind blades, towers, and turbines—needed to realize its ambitious renewable energy and green hydrogen goals, be’ah, the country’s solid waste management entity, is already planning for the future when this infrastructure reaches the end of its operational life and must be sustainably managed.

Aware of the significant challenges posed by end-of-life renewables in early adopter countries, be’ah is laying the groundwork for a circular economy model to handle the first wave of renewable energy waste, expected between 2040 and 2045.

To prepare for this phase, be’ah partnered with Nafas International, an Oman-based consultancy specializing in project management and sustainability, to conduct a study addressing renewable energy waste, including from solar PV systems and wind turbines.

“The study identified waste streams, proposed circular solutions, and recommended strategies for integrating renewable energy waste management into be’ah’s operations,” the utility said. “Findings—highlighting material lifecycles with a focus on recycling and sustainable disposal—were shared at a workshop and the Energy Majlis hosted by the Netherlands Embassy in 2024,” it added in its newly published 2024 Sustainability Report.

To meet its strategic green hydrogen target of around 8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2050, Oman expects to deploy approximately 300 million solar PV panels, over 10,000 wind turbines, and around 5,200 electrolyzers, in addition to a wide range of supporting infrastructure. This estimate excludes the significant quantities of renewable hardware needed to decarbonize the national grid and key economic sectors by mid-century.

As this infrastructure ages, the circular economy offers opportunities to recover valuable materials such as glass, aluminum, and silicon from solar panels; and steel, copper, and aluminum from wind towers - among other recyclable components. Experts emphasize that this transition presents not only an environmental imperative but also a chance to generate green jobs and foster a sustainable waste management ecosystem.

