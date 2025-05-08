There is growing unease that excessive reliance on AI may lead to a gradual deterioration in human intellectual capacity.

As algorithms increasingly integrate into every dimension of life - including, soon, our biological systems - the question of the future of human cognition becomes not only philosophical but existential.

While technological advancement is often praised for enhancing productivity and improving quality of life, there is growing unease that excessive reliance on AI systems may lead to a gradual deterioration in human intellectual capacity. This is not merely about the erosion of practical skills, but about the very architecture of intelligence itself. A 2023 report by the World Economic Forum projected that AI will directly impact around 83 million jobs by 2025, with algorithms replacing many roles once carried out by humans. Though this shift is often justified by gains in efficiency and reductions in error, a pressing question emerges: will this transformation result in the atrophy of human intellect due to increasing reliance on digital systems?

To address this question objectively, we turn to a 2025 study published in “Societies”, which found that prolonged use of AI tools - particularly generative AI models that now rival traditional search engines - correlates with a measurable decline in memory and critical thinking skills. Those who regularly rely on digital tools for quick problem-solving, the study noted, tend to demonstrate diminished creativity and struggle with complex decision-making. This cognitive decline appears most pronounced in educational contexts. While AI-powered personalised learning platforms have been lauded for tailoring education to individual needs - something I’ve previously affirmed in academic articles - there’s a darker undercurrent. Over time, this ease of access and consumption may produce addiction-like effects that dull the brain’s analytical and reflective capabilities. Learning without effort, the study suggests, undermines the very mental muscles needed for critical and independent thinking.

A 2024 report from the UK Parliament reinforces this concern. It found that students who depend heavily on AI tools for research and writing assignments exhibit lower levels of logical reasoning and idea generation compared to peers who employ traditional study methods. The researchers recommend striking a balance between leveraging advanced technologies and cultivating independent cognitive skills. The issue is not confined to educational outcomes; deeper consequences loom on the horizon.

There is growing unease that excessive reliance on AI may lead to a gradual deterioration in human intellectual capacity.

A 2023 study in “Frontiers” warns that excessive dependence on AI may cause long-term changes in brain structure, particularly in areas responsible for memory and spatial reasoning. Reduced cognitive engagement can also impair the development of neural networks critical for innovation and analytical thought. From a genetic perspective, emerging hypotheses - though not yet definitive - suggest that prolonged mental inactivity could influence gene expression in neurons, ultimately impairing adaptability and mental growth across generations.

These concerns are not alarmist exaggerations but existential challenges that demand urgent reassessment of our relationship with technology. To protect the integrity of human cognition, we must redesign our educational systems and daily habits in ways that uphold mental resilience. Among the actionable steps is a shift towards interactive and creative education models, those that stimulate critical thinking, encourage debate and maintain space for organic human engagement. Moderate, intentional use of AI must be emphasised, with conscious limits on digital immersion and reinforcement of non-digital experiences. I have personally experimented with hybrid teaching methods in university settings - integrating technology while preserving active discussion and inquiry - and witnessed clear improvements in student creativity and engagement.

Humanity is inherently ethical, rational and expressive, but these innate faculties require nurturing. Overuse of AI, if unchecked, risks stunting the emergence of these traits over time. Therefore, we must invest in revitalising moral education - especially in the face of globalised digital values - while strengthening language, communication and logical reasoning in an age increasingly shaped by the cold rationality of algorithms. To conclude, the challenge we face is not merely technological, but civilisational. Between the hammer of advancing AI and the anvil of intellectual complacency, we are forging the future of the human mind. We must ensure that what emerges is not an echo of machines, but a revitalised humanity worthy of the tools it has created.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

