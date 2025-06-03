MUSCAT: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, has launched a portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) pilot projects across strategic sectors, as part of the “AI Economics” initiative under Oman’s National Programme for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Digital Technologies.

According to the MTCIT’s 2024 annual report, the initiative seeks to embed AI tools within priority sectors including healthcare, energy, investment, public administration, and tourism. The overarching aim is to accelerate economic diversification, build national digital capabilities, and align with the long-term objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The newly introduced projects are designed to improve decision-making, service delivery, and operational efficiency across both public and private sectors. Each initiative reflects the government’s strategic intent to position Oman as a regional leader in the digital economy.

One of the flagship initiatives is the National Center for Virtual Health, which leverages AI to provide remote specialised healthcare services. The project aims to expand access to medical care, particularly in remote areas, while reducing the overall burden on physical health infrastructure.

In the field of energy and natural resources, the Geological Data Analysis project applies AI to enhance the accuracy of identifying oil, gas, and mineral deposits, as well as locating potential sites for renewable energy development.

The government has also launched an Environmental Information Bank, which combines AI and blockchain technologies to create a secure and intelligent system for managing environmental data. This platform is expected to support more informed policymaking in areas such as climate change, conservation, and pollution control.

In the media sector, the Ain Media Platform has been introduced to improve the quality and personalisation of media services offered to users. The platform uses AI algorithms to streamline content delivery and tailor experiences based on user preferences.

Another key initiative is the Investment Data Dashboard, an interactive tool powered by AI that enables real-time analysis of investment flows and economic indicators. This dashboard is designed to support evidence-based policymaking and attract foreign direct investment by improving data transparency.

To support tourism and transport, the Smart Gates in Dhofar project has been rolled out to monitor vehicle movements, congestion levels, and tourist volumes, particularly during high season. The initiative is expected to enhance traffic management and facilitate more efficient planning for tourism services in the southern governorate.

Within the realm of public sector reform, the Smart Administration programme focuses on automating administrative procedures to improve efficiency and responsiveness in government services. The project aligns with national efforts to digitise service delivery and reduce bureaucratic delays.

The Training Workshop Management system is another AI-enabled platform designed to optimise content organisation and evaluate the effectiveness of capacity-building programmes. It will provide real-time feedback and analytics to improve training outcomes across government institutions.

To stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship, the government has introduced a Support Programme for Promising Omani Companies. Implemented in coordination with the Promising Omani Startups Programme, the initiative offers targeted financial and technical assistance to startups developing AI-based solutions.

Together, these projects reflect a coordinated national approach to harnessing the economic potential of AI and advanced digital technologies. By fostering innovation, enhancing institutional efficiency, and enabling smarter public services, the AI Economics initiative is poised to support Oman’s transition toward a knowledge-based economy.

As implementation progresses, the integration of AI into economic planning and service delivery is expected to open new pathways for growth, investment, and competitiveness. These developments reinforce the Sultanate’s ambition to lead digital transformation efforts across the region.

