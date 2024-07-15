RIYADH — The General Authority of Roads in Saudi Arabia announced a 92% decrease in traffic accidents.



This significant reduction resulted from installing solar-powered lighting at 149 road intersections across the country. This initiative has enhanced traffic safety by improving night visibility and clearly marking pathways for road users.



The adoption of solar energy for lighting has also reduced operational costs and carbon emissions associated with traditional energy sources.



The authority reported handling over 11,914 comments received through the call center and other digital channels. These included services for raising reports and requests, as well as answering all inquiries. The average response time was only seven seconds, with a service level of 93%.



Customer satisfaction increased to about 89%, highlighting the importance of road users sharing their comments and suggestions to improve Saudi Arabia's road network.



Notably, the call center (938) of the General Authority of Roads received 42,422 calls from road users during the first half of this year, along with numerous inquiries via multiple digital communication channels.

