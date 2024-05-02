RIYADH — The Saudi Heritage Commission has forged a new partnership with Kanazawa University in Japan to conduct archaeological surveys at prehistoric sites in Al-Jouf and Tabuk regions.



Dr. Jasser Al-Harbash, CEO of the Heritage Commission, was present at the signing ceremony held at the commission's headquarters in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.



This collaboration is part of the commission’s strategic efforts to broaden the scope of its archaeological fieldwork across Saudi Arabia, aiming to gather and analyze more scientific data about the prehistoric times of these regions.



The partnership will focus on understanding the pastoral patterns that might have existed in Al-Jouf and Tabuk by carrying out extensive scientific field studies.



The agreement also includes sharing the findings from these archaeological surveys and excavations broadly, thereby enhancing the dissemination of knowledge.



Moreover, it aims to bring in distinguished scientific expertise to the Kingdom, bolstering its archaeological and heritage sectors.

