MAKKAH — The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has introduced three identification (ID) wristband printing devices for children at major entrances of the Grand Mosque in Makkah. These devices are strategically located at King Abdulaziz Gate, King Fahd Gate, and the Ajyad Bridge to serve visitors effectively.



This initiative aims to enhance the safety of children visiting the mosque by making it easier to locate them should they become separated from their parents during Umrah or prayer times. When wearing these wristbands, which include contact information, lost children can be quickly reunited with their families.



The introduction of the ID wristbands underscores the authority's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of young visitors and to facilitating a peaceful and enriching experience for all worshippers at the Grand Mosque.

