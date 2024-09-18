RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that the Saudi National Day holiday this year will be for two days — Sunday and Monday, September 22 and 23.



This directive will be applicable to the public, private and civil service sectors. However, the 94th National Day celebrations will continue for 4 days, as the holiday precedes the weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21.



The National Day holiday is for employees in all government and private sectors, as everyone gets an official paid holiday, according to what was stated in the second paragraph of the Saudi Labor Law, the ministry pointed out

