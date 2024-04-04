RIYADH — The Saudi Heritage Commission has approved the documentation of 70 new archaeological sites in the National Antiquities Register.



This brings the total number of the registered archaeological and historical sites to 8,917 in various regions of the Kingdom. These sites in their entirety represent a heritage that reflects the historical and cultural richness of the country, the commission said in a statement on Tuesday.



According to the commission, the documentation in the registry goes through a set of procedures, starting with the discovery of the site and then its inspection by specialists to verify its archaeological value, and ending with the preparation and writing of the necessary scientific and technical reports about it.



The newly discovered sites spread over various regions across the Kingdom. The southern Asir region topped with 14 sites, followed by Al-Jouf with 13, Hail 12, Jazan 11, Al-Qassim 7, Madinah 6, as well as two sites in the Riyadh region, and one each in the Eastern Province and Makkah.



The commission confirmed that documentation of archeological sites continues throughout the year, and includes all regions of Saudi Arabia. “It is based on the ‘Law of Antiquities, Museums and Urban Heritage,’ and in accordance with the decision of the commission’s Board of Directors, which includes authorizing the CEO to approve registration.



The commission called on citizens, expatriates and all interested people to report explored archaeological sites so as to register them through the “Balagh” platform, and the commission’s official X account on social media, as well as through contacting its branches across the regions of the Kingdom. The commission highlighted awareness of the citizens and their role as an essential partner in preserving and developing the national heritage.

